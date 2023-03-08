COLUMBIA - A strong start on both sides of the diamond powered Missouri to an 11-5 victory over Kansas City in its first home game of the season Wednesday afternoon.
In the bottom of the first inning, Chantice Phillips put the Tigers on the board with a long three-run home run to center field. Phillips' blast was part of a four-hit first inning.
One inning later, some creative Tigers base running allowed Jenna Laird to steal home while Julia Crenshaw intentionally caught herself in a rundown between first and second base. Laird would score again in the fourth inning via a Crenshaw-sacrifice groundout to put Missouri up 5-0.
Cierra Harrison earned the win for the Tigers in the circle. Harrison struck out her first two batters faced enroute to a five-inning, four-strikeout performance. Harrison began the game with four perfect innings before surrounding one run on two hits in the fifth.
Megan Schumacher relieved Harrison in the sixth inning and struggled mightily. Schumacher failed to record an out and was charged with four earned runs and four hits in the inning. The Kangaroos cut the deficit to 7-5, but Missouri responded with four runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. The big inning included a triple from Payton Jackson, which scored Phillips.
Taylor Pannell threw two innings in relief of Schumacher to close out the game for the Tigers. Missouri is now 16-6 on the season and will host Kentucky for a three-game series starting on Friday to begin SEC play.
The Kangaroos fall to 5-14 on the year and are back in action on Friday at Northern Colorado.