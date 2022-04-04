COLUMBIA − Missouri spirit squads held a showcase Monday night at the Hearnes Center in preparation for the NCA College National Championship this week.
The spirit squads consist of the Golden Girls, Missouri cheer and Truman the Tiger.
“I’m very excited to go to a competition just because the Golden Girls have been out of competition for a few years,” Carolyn Grayson, a junior member of the Golden Girls, said. “I’m really excited to get the Golden Girls and Mizzou’s name back into the competition game.”
The Golden Girls have not competed at nationals in three years.
Grayson said the support from the other spirit squads has been “awesome.”
“It’s been awesome to have a support system because they know what we’re going through,” Grayson said. “[We] know what they’re going through too with all the nervousness and anxiousness of competition.”
Wyatt Miller, senior captain of the cheer team, said cheering one another on has strengthened the bonds between the teams.
“A lot of times, people view us as two separate entities,” Miller said. “When really we do a lot together.”
Miller said having the opportunity to compete shows people another side of their sport.
“We want to give them a reason to cheer for us,” Miller said. “We never get breaks here on cheer and dance. Seeing all that come to fruition and finally getting a chance to be like, ‘Hey, this is us, we do more than sit on the sidelines and cheer.’”
Miller called the opportunity to fully pour yourself into the tradition of Mizzou “something special.”
“Even outside of cheer and dance, outside of athletics, just pour your heart into Mizzou because there is no place like Columbia, Missouri," Miller said.