COLUMBIA- In the midst of a three game losing streak, Missouri Football's annual Homecoming Game came at the right time for Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.
Missouri (3-4) defeated Vanderbilt (3-4) 17-14 on a late defensive stand by Darius Robinson and Realus Jones Jr. on a 4th-and-1 with 1:18 remaining at Missouri's 44-yard line.
"We found a way to win," Drinkwitz said postgame. "To find a way after the timeout to resolute and make a play on fourth and inches."
The Tigers took advantage of getting the ball first, with Brady Cook leading a six play, 75 yard touchdown drive in just 3:48, sparked by two big completions to Barrett Banister for 29 yards and Luther Burden III for 35 yards and the touchdown. The score was Burden's first receiving touchdown since the season opener against Louisiana Tech.
After Cook threw an interception on Missouri's second drive to Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji, both teams exchanged punts for the game's next five drives. The Tigers' second touchdown came across early in the second quarter when Burden got a reverse and took the carry 10 yards for his second touchdown of the game. The Tigers would lead 17-0 into halftime after Harrison Mevis made a 38-yard field goal after Cook drove the offense the length of the field in the half's final minute.
On Missouri's second drive of the second half, the Commodores forced a fumble on Cook and it was recovered by CJ Taylor, who hurdled over Cody Schrader to rush the passer, for a Vanderbilt touchdown, to trim the deficit down to 10. Missouri would then fumble the ensuing kickoff, just to result in Vanderbilt kicker Joseph Bulovas missing his second field goal of the afternoon.
The rest of the second half mostly consisted trade-offs of punts, turnover-on-downs, and turnovers, including a Harrison Mevis missed 36-yard field goal with 4:13 remaining that would've pushed the lead to 13.
Immediately following the missed kick, Vanderbilt backup quarterback Mike Wright hit Gamarion Carter for an 80-yard touchdown to cut the deficit down to three with 3:59 remaining. After the Tigers went three-and-out, Vanderbilt picked up one first down via penalty, before the defense made the late stop on 4th down.
Brady Cook finished with 211 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. Cody Schrader finished with 84 rushing yards, and Luther Burden III was the team's leading receiver with 64 yards, but none after the first quarter. Chad Bailey was the team's leading tackler with eight, followed by Martez Manuel and Ty'Ron Hopper with seven. The defense played one of their best games of the season, allowing just 299 total yards, at just 4.1 yards per-play and only 57 on the ground.
"They wanted to earn it, and we did that today," Drinkwitz said. "This team needed it, this staff needed it, these fans needed it. We needed a win and it's something we can build off."
Missouri will travel next Saturday to Columbia, South Carolina to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks, whom the Tigers defeated 31-28 last November.