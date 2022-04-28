LAS VEGAS − As the 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday night, several Missouri Tigers wait to learn where their next landing spot will be professionally. The most notable of them is running back Tyler Badie.
The first-team All-SEC player contributed heavily to the Tigers offense. Badie contributed over 1,600 rushing yards, nearly 2,000 total scrimmage yards with 18 touchdowns in his senior campaign.
Badie will likely have to wait until day two to hear his name called as the Tigers' most prominent player in this year's draft. Day two features the second and third selections. The first-round selections take up all of day one.
Another pair of offensive players in the draft pool are wide receiver Keke Chism and center Michael Maietti. Chism racked up 500 receiving yards with three touchdowns last season.
Maietti was named to the second-team All-SEC after the offensive line's year long run blocking for Badie. Both players are likely to be taken in the later half of the draft.
The third and last day of the draft sees the fourth through seventh round selected. A pair of defensive cornerbacks may hear their names called in this draft as well.
Missouri's Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV have similar routes taken to this stage. Both began playing together at Tulsa in 2017 through 2021, before Evans and Green IV took their talents to Columbia in their final collegiate season.
The NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, day two begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and day three begins at noon on Saturday.