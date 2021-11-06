ATHENS - The Missouri Tigers were blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs 43-6 Saturday afternoon.
The game left Missouri with an overall record of 4-5 and 1-4 in conference play.
The Tigers were without their starting quarterback, Connor Bazelak, for the first time this season. Bazelak was ruled out with a soft tissue injury he sustained in last week's game against Vanderbilt.
Mizzou looked to their former 3-star recruits, Tyler Macon and Brady Cook, to lead the team against the top ranked program and the top defense in the country.
The back-up quarterbacks were switched in and out throughout the game. Both quarterbacks failed to execute consistently on the field to put the Tigers in a position to score.
Macon went 6/13 for 74 yards and Cook went 14/19 for 78 yards with neither player finding the end zone. Macon also led the Tigers in rushing yards with 42 yards on the ground.
Georgia's defense was able to hold SEC rushing leader Tyler Badie to a season low 41-yards on the ground and no touchdowns.
WATCH: "We need everybody pushing in the same direction to try and get this thing to a bowl game," #Mizzou Head coach, Eli Drinkwitz, talks about the focus for the rest of the season after falling to Georgia 43-6 today.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7ABNgEAzEr— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) November 6, 2021
SUMMARY
Missouri was the first to get on the board with a 36-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. Tyler Macon started at the helm for Drinkwitz and led a compelling opening drive for the Tigers.
On Georgia's second drive of the game, the Bulldogs were able to push the ball down the field and capped off the drive with a 35-yard pass from Stetson Bennett for the first touchdown of the game.
On the Tigers' third possession, Missouri had a punt blocked and the ball ended up in the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Bulldogs continued to put pressure on the Tigers with 3 more consecutive scoring drives. Zamir White led the way for Georgia with 2 rushing touchdowns in the first half.
Georgia led Missouri 26-3 at the end of the first half.
Missouri opened the second half with the an onside kick attempt that resulted in a recovery by the Tigers. The play was ultimately negated due to an illegal block by Missouri's Jalani Williams.
Georgia turned to the running game once more and was able to get Bennett in the red zone. Bennett was eventually able to find Jermaine Burton for a 12-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 33-3.
Mizzou was forced to punt for the third time after a three-and-out on the next drive.
Georgia continued to roll on the ground and found themselves in Missouri territory again. The Bulldogs made a change at quarterback with JT Daniels who had been injured most of the season. Daniels was able to drive Georgia down the field and put the ball on Ladd McConkey for a 7-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 40-3.
On Mevis' second attempt he missed his first field goal of the season from 48-yards.
On the next drive Sophomore defensive back Jaylon Carlies was able to come down with an interception and the first turnover of the game.
The Tigers were able to drive the ball down enough for Mevis to be able to redeem himself. Mevis field goal attempt was successful from 42-yards away for Missouri's last scoring drive of the game.
On the next drive the Tigers' defense was able to bend and not break, only holding Georgia to a field goal to bring the game to 43-6.
On the Tigers final drive of the game and with one more chance to score, Macon was able to help push Missouri into the red zone with his arm. The Tigers were unable to get the ball in the end zone as the offense ran out of downs at the Bulldogs' own 1-yard line.
The Bulldogs decided to take a knee to allow the time to run out to secure the win.
The Georgia Bulldogs' defense held the Tigers to the fewest points and total yards of any other team they've played this season.
The Tigers have only 3 more games to win at least two in order to secure a bowl game spot at the end of the season.
Missouri looks to regroup and focus on their next against their in conference rival the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.