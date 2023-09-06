COLUMBIA − MU announced Wednesday that the Missouri football game versus Kansas State is officially sold out.
The game against the No. 15 Kansas State is set to be played at Faurot Field at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
Next weeks game vs Kstate is officially 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏 thanks to the 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 fans in the country‼️#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/83VSk4qcG2— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 6, 2023
This will be the first game since 2019 that Faurot Field has been the site of a sold-out game.
It's also the first time that MU's home stadium will host Kansas State since 2010.