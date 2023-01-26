ATHENS- Missouri women's basketball extended its losing streak to five as Georgia defeated the Tigers 62-51 on Thursday.
"We're in a little bit of a slump right now and it doesn't feel so good," Missouri women's basketball head coach Robin Pingeton said. "I'm proud of the girls resiliency in that fourth quarter and that in the second half we've continued to battle."
Hayley Frank led the way with 13 points, followed by Sara-Rose Smith with 12 points for MU. Both Frank and Smith scored all of their points in the second half. Mizzou's Haley Troup led the way in the first half, scoring 11 points all in the first two quarters. MU could not stop Georgia's Alisha Lewis, who had 18 points for the Bulldogs.
First half:
Missouri shot just 1-15 in the second quarter.
"You look at our shooting percentage on that second quarter," Pingeton said. "it's going to be hard to win ballgames, shooting that percentage."
To begin the game, Troup had 11 of Missouri's 20 points.
Second half:
Coming out in the second half, Hayley Frank scored the first five points for the Tigers. Georgia built a 15 point lead but MU went on a 12-0 run to cut the lead down to 5 in the final 2 mintues. MU could not catch up and fell to Georgia 62-51.
Pingeton said some players played limited minutes due to an illness going around the team.
"I liked the aggressiveness we played within that fourth quarter," Pingeton said. "I thought there was a greater sense of urgency and I'm not going to make excuses for our team. We got a lot of kids that aren't feeling the best right now."
What's next:
Missouri will look to snap its losing streak and sweep the season series against Kentucky on Sunday. MU defeated Kentucky 74-71 at Mizzou Arena on December 29th.