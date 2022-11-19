COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on senior day.
Missouri improved to 5-6 on the season, keeping their bowl hopes alive. Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns.
"I thought we played one of our cleanest games, best games of the year," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "Congratulations to our seniors, those 21 young men had the opportunity to carry the rock off, one of the great traditions we have here."
"Things are just starting to click, the offense is starting to click, and some of those plays are starting to hit," Cook said.
New Mexico State received the ball first and marched down the field with ease. However, a crucial drop on fourth and 2 forced a turnover on downs. The Missouri offense fired on all cylinders, scoring on all of their first half drives.
Missouri converted a key third and fourth down on their first drive. Brady Cook connected with Luther Burden and he hurdled a defender on the sidelines going into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.
In the second quarter, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas, despite an early errant throw into double coverage by Brady Cook. The running backs were heavily involved in the second drive. Cook connected with Nathaniel Peat and Cody Schrader on separate third downs to keep the drive alive. Schrader ended a 17-play drive with a 2 yard touchdown rush, Missouri led 14-0.
Missouri ran the football 10 times on the second drive with eight of those runs coming from Schrader.
Before the half, Brady Cook connected with a wide-open Ryan Hoerstkamp for his first career touchdown. Hoerstkamp’s touchdown was also his first career reception. Missouri led 21-0 at half.
1ST HALF HIGHLIGHTS: #Mizzou took a commanding 21-0 lead in the first half against New Mexico State on a cold senior day at Faurot Field. @KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/QeEGjChvSO— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) November 20, 2022
"I heard someone say 'go score.' I was like, 'say less, I'll go ahead and do that,'" Hoerstkamp said regarding the touchdown play.
Missouri received the ball to start the second half. Barrett Banister had a catch of 19 yards and one of 17 yards to help lead the drive. Then, Cody Schrader rushed into the end zone from 5 yards out to put Missouri up 28-0.
New Mexico State found some offense in the second half. Star Thomas scored a touchdown from 10 yards out on a nice speed option play to cut the Missouri lead to only 28-7.
Missouri and Brady Cook did not go away though. Cook found Tavorus Jones for a 32-yard catch. Then, Luther Burden found the end zone for the second time on the night. Cook got it to Burden on a jet pass and he ran 14 yards for the score, Burden's 8th total touchdown on the season.
"I honestly feel like I could have done better, but 8 touchdowns is cool, I'll take it," Burden said.
In the fourth quarter, Missouri's defense found the end zone. Daylan Carnell intercepted Diego Pavia's pass and returned it 40 yards for the score.
"The ball was there waiting on me, after that, it was all end zone," Carnell said.
Then on the next New Mexico State drive, backup quarterback Gavin Frakes was intercepted by Jalani Williams.
Sam Horn, freshman quarterback, made his debut for Missouri on the following drive. The drive stalled after an illegal-man downfield penalty negated a big gain. Harrison Mevis made a 42-yard field goal to make 45-7.
Brady Cook said Sam Horn made some good throws in his #Mizzou debut. He also said he was "pumped" to see him play. @KOMUsports— Luca Vitale (@TheLucaVitale) November 20, 2022
New Mexico State scored before the end of the game. Gavin Frakes ran it in from 14 yards out. Missouri improves to 5-6 with the 45-14 win.
#Mizzou senior and Rock Bridge alum, Nate Peat, gets carried off after getting his rock 🪨 from the M.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/haAiOcFTH0— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) November 20, 2022