COLUMBIA - DeAndre Gholston's season high 22 points helped Missouri remain undefeated as the Tigers earned a 105-69 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers have now recorded at least 20 assists in every game they've played this season after compiling 28 of them against the Huskies. Head men's basketball coach Dennis Gates credited his players' willingness to share the basketball each game.
"Most of our guys have been leading scorers, leading minute guys from the programs that they've come from. That's a sign of unselfishness for them to think of their teammates before they think of themselves," Gates said. "We got two shot clock violations [today]. That's a good sign to me. That's a good turnover because you got guys passing the ball and trying to look for the next man."
Missouri started the game on a 16-0 run. The Tigers hit four three-pointers during that stretch, courtesy of Kobe Brown, D'Moi Hodge and Gholston.
Houston Christian was held scoreless for nearly the first five minutes of the game. Brycen Long put the Huskies on the board after hitting three straight free throws with 15:06 left in the first half.
After building a 16-3 lead, The Tigers went on another scoring run, outscoring Houston Christian 9-0 during a stretch that featured two slam dunks from Noah Carter and Brown. Carter had seven of Missouri's first 25 points.
But Gholston was the one who stole the show in the first half, putting up 19 of his 22 points before halftime. He led all scorers in this game.
"To have a fifth guy out of seven games lead us in scoring, it says a lot," Gates said.
"[My teammates] all come to me every day. They tell me just be myself and today showed just be myself," Gholston said. "I can still make plays but be aggressive first and try to score first and then kick it out to my teammates, and today it worked out."
The Tigers went into the locker room with a 54-30 lead, highlighted by the team connecting on 19 of its 31 shots from the field and recording 14 assists in the first 20 minutes.
FIRST HALF HIGHLIGHTS: #Mizzou Men's Basketball is leading Houston Christian by 24 points at the break! Check out a couple plays from a strong first half performance⬇️Missouri: 54 | Houston Christian: 30HALFTIME@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/KspWoqbW3l— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) November 26, 2022
Missouri continued its strong performance in the second half, outscoring Houston Christian 51-39 to earn a 36-point victory.
With this win, The Tigers have now defeated their last five opponents by 21 points or more.
Four different players scored in double figures for Missouri. Gholston's game-high 22 points was closely followed by Brown with 19 points. Carter also added 14 points while Hodge finished with 13 points.
The Tigers shot 64 percent from the field as a team and 44 percent from three-point range.
On the defensive end, Missouri compiled 16 steals and five blocks while forcing 23 total Houston Christian turnovers. When asked about the team's fast start on offense, Gates said the team's defensive effort made that happen.
"It's always focus on the defensive end because that's a good ball team that can shoot it, and we held them under a certain percentage from the three point line," Gates said. "To get that lead, you have to be able to get stops, and I thought our guys did that throughout the game."
The Tigers are now 7-0 to start Gates' inaugural season as Missouri's head men's basketball coach. This is the first time the Tigers have won seven straight games to start a season since the 2013-2014 season when the team got off to a 12-0 start.
"I'm thankful for who we are becoming," Gates said. "Our guys have persevered and executed what I've asked of them off the court, in the classroom, community service and what you see is their hard work, their dedication, their connectivity and their belief in the name on the front of the chest."
After playing its first seven games at Mizzou Arena, Missouri will play its first road contest of the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday at Wichita State. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.