TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Led by Aijha Blackwell's 17th double-double and 18 points from LaDazhia Williams off the bench, the Missouri Tigers rebounded from Thursday's loss to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 77-61 Sunday in Tuscaloosa.
The win marked Mizzou's 3rd win out of their last 4 games this season. It was also the Tigers' first win in Tuscaloosa since New Year's Eve 2017 and snapped a 3-game losing streak against Alabama dating back to 2019.
Compared to Thursday's loss at Mississippi State, Missouri shot more efficiently from the court, with a 60% shooting percentage and going 9-of-19 from behind the arc.
While Mizzou outscored Alabama and capitalized more on turnovers (17 points compared to the Tide's 13), the Tigers excelled in scoring off the bench. LaDazhia Williams anchored the scoring for Mizzou, with 18 of 25 points for Mizzou's bench.
Meanwhile, Alabama's bench players only scored 5 points on the evening.
While Williams led the Tigers in points scored, Lauren Hansen put up 17 points and Aijha Blackwell had another double-double performance (16 points, 11 rebounds). The trio combined for 51 of Missouri's 77 total points.
For Alabama, 4 players registered point totals in the double-digits. Jamya Mingo-Young led the Tide with 15 points, followed by Megan Abrams with 14. Hannah Barber and Jada Rice had 12 points each for Alabama.
The Tigers (16-6, 5-4 in SEC play) will be back home in Columbia for their next game, as Ole Miss comes to town to play at Mizzou Arena on Thursday.