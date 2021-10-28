This was the first exhibition game of the year for the Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers women's basketball team got their season started on the right track, defeating Lindenwood, 87-39, in their exhibition game on Thursday night.

Hayley Frank led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points, along with eight rebounds. Aijha Blackwell scored 14 points on 50 percent shooting, grabbing six rebounds of her own.

Blackwell was selected this week to the preseason All-SEC 2nd Team by the conference's coaches. She averaged 12.4 points per game last season for the Tigers.

Missouri opened the game on an early 18-4 run in the first seven minutes, including a early triples from Mama Dembele and Lauren Hansen. The Tigers went 9/20 from behind the arc tonight.

The Tigers got a spark in the first half from their freshmen off the bench. Freshmen Sarah Linthacum, Izzy Higginbottom, and Kiya Dorroh combined for 15 points in the opening half.

Higginbottom finished her Tiger debut with 13 points in 24 minutes. Higginbottom was the number 20 ranked point guard in the 2021 Class by ESPNW. 

Leading 53-18 entering the second half, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas, stretching the lead to 45 at one point, highlighted by back-to-back three pointers from Frank. Missouri outscored Lindenwood 34-21 in the second half. 

For Lindenwood, Sophia Horton led the Lions in scoring with 12 points on 5/6 shooting in just 15 minutes of game action. Ellen McCorkle added 10 points as well.

Missouri is coming off a 9-13 season, in which the Tigers had seven games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. 

Missouri is back at Mizzou Arena for another exhibition game next Thursday, as the Tigers host Southwest Baptist at 7 pm. 

