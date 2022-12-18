COLUMBIA - After a weak defensive showing, Missouri women’s basketball fell 76-66 to Illinois in its Braggin' Rights game at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers started out hot, putting up 20 points in the first quarter to lead Illinois 20-19.
Lauren Hansen scored the first six points of the game on Missouri’s side.
Hansen later finished with the second-most points on the team with 17, trailing only Hayley Frank who had 18.
Missouri’s production on offense took a huge hit in the second quarter as they only scored 13, and went into the locker room at halftime trailing the Illini 40-33.
The Tigers continued to struggle from the field in the third quarter, shooting only 32% from the field on 6-19 shooting.
In the fourth Illinois extended its lead by as much as 16, but the Tigers fought back and cut it to seven late.
However, they still struggled to convert on turnovers and suffered a 10-point loss 76-66.
After the game, Robin Pingeton was not pleased with her team’s defense.
“I think we've been pretty strong defensively this year,” she said. “I just didn't like anything about our defense tonight. Our communication, our rotation, putting out fires and one-on-one accountability."
The Missouri men’s team will look to even the record with Illinois in their Braggin' Rights game at 8pm on Thursday, December 18th at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Tiger women will look to bounce back Thursday, December 29th, hosting Kentucky at 9 p.m.