COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team lost 61-52 against the Florida Gators in its regular season finale. The Tigers finished the regular season 17-12 and 6-10 in conference play.
"It stings pretty deep. This one did. Ole Miss did," Missouri Head Coach Robin Pingeton said. "The bottom line is, it is what it is and it's over."
Before the game, the Tigers honored Haley Troup for senior night. Troup has been a part of the team for six seasons and has played 145 career games.
Missouri had control of the game in the first quarter. After keeping it close with the Gators for the opening minutes, the Tigers went on an 11-0 run to build an eight point lead.
Missouri didn't fare as well in the second quarter. Florida erased the Tigers' lead in the first 4 minutes of the quarter and got to work on building a lead of their own. The Gators chipped away at the Missouri defense to go up by 7 at the half.
The Tigers were never able to overcome their deficit. KK Deans lit up the second half for Florida, including a three to beat the shot clock buzzer in the third and another three to beat the quarter buzzer at the end of the third.
"In a timeout late in the third I said, 'You can't play not to lose,'" Pingeton said. "You got to surrender the outcome and just play in the moment, and play with confidence."
The shots were not falling for Missouri in the fourth quarter where the Tigers only shot 21.4 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from behind the arc.
"There were plenty of opportunities," Pingeton said. "Tonight was just a night we couldn't throw it in the ocean and I could sense it getting tighter and tighter and tighter for our team."
Missouri will start its postseason at the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers will be facing Arkansas for the third time this season.