COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team advanced to 7-1 on the season Wednesday night against St. Louis University, while putting up their second highest point differential of the year.
Lauren Hansen led the way for the Tigers. She had a career-high 24 points, with six threes.
Mama Dembele was pushing the pace of the game all night long. Dembele ended with nine point and five assists in the game.
"I thought mama did a really tremendous job, pushing that ball in transition, especially early in really trying to advance that ball and push the pace," Head Coach Robin Pingeton said.
Dembele is still wearing a face mask due to her injury, but that didn't stop her from performing at her best during the game.
"It was really easy for me to actually like see the court and see who was open. So obviously, my teammates really did a really good job. And I just had to hit the pass. So it was easy," Dembele said.
Haley Frank got the Tigers going early. She scored 11 points in the first quarter and ended with 14.
The Tiger's shot lights out from distance, sinking 14-27 from three point land.
"We know we've got players that can knock down shots, and it was good to see them finally fall for us tonight," Pingeton said.
However Coach Pingeton acted per usual in her press conference after the game, pointing out a lot of areas that need to be improved on.
"Probably my most frustrating piece was the turnovers that we had tonight, you know, we played Wake Forest with nine I believe, and then Virginia Tech, I believe with 12," Pingeton said. "And that's just an area that we can't afford to give up those possessions."
The Tigers are running a short bench due to injuries, and everyone is getting play time.
"We really need everybody on this roster, And I think that makes it really fun," Pingeton said. "And I think, you know, the buy in is huge in the energy they get from each other. Very, very unselfish team."
The Tigers next game is on Dec. 3, against the University of Massachusetts.