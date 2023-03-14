COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball earned a bid to the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) and will play Illinois State at Mizzou Arena on Thursday.
Head coach Robin Pingeton said the WNIT field is loaded, with many bubble teams that didn't make the NCAA tournament getting WNIT bids. Her team is preparing to face a Redbirds team that went 24-8 and won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.
"We've got a really tough team against Illinois State," Pingeton said. "So we just want to be where our feet are, one game at a time."
Pingeton coached at Illinois State for seven seasons before coming to Missouri. However, she said she is not focused on that going into the matchup.
"That is not even on my mind," Pingeton said. "Maybe for a split second when you see the matchups, but after that, I haven't really thought twice about it. I'm just trying to watch as much film as I can and make sure we're prepared and locked in and ready to go battle."
Missouri sat on the bubble for the NCAA tournament in bracket projections for a while, but losses to Florida and Arkansas to end their season were not enough to get them in the big dance.
"Obviously [it's been] hard to process not going to the NCAA tournament," Missouri graduate guard Haley Troup said. "That's something we set our sights on."
The Tigers' loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament was a difficult one for the team. Troup said the Tigers have bounced back mentally and shifted their focus to winning games in the WNIT.
"Our mindset is, if we're in the WNIT, we're in to win it," Troup said. "Like it's not just something to keep playing just to play. I think our mindset has to be that."
Missouri tips off against Illinois State at 7 p.m. Thursday.