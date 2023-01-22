COLUMBIA- It is a tale of two halves in Columbia.
Tennessee led the first quarter 23-14, but the Tigers fought back in the second to lose by 3 points in the second.
"I thought we made some big strides this week," Head Coach Robin Pingeton said. "It wasn't easy. But this was a tough week for a couple of different reasons. But we found a way to fight through it. And we're better because of it. And like I've said many times I love our locker room."
Missouri's Hayley Frank led all scores with 26 points followed by Jayla Kelly with 14. Kelly also posted 9 rebounds.
"I feel I was just really trying to let the game come to me as far as not rushing, not forcing shots on the road trying to play with pace a lot," Kelly said.
Sara Puckett led the Vols with 17 points, followed by Rickea Jackson with 15 points.
In the first quarter, the Tigers were unable to stop Jackson who built the momentum for the Vols and lead all scores in the first quarter with seven and to a 23-14 first quarter score.
The Volunteers shot over 79% in the paint prior to half time.
In the second half, the Tigers came out shooting with a 10-0 point run to give the tigers 37-35 lead.
Frank first points came at 2 minutes and 38 seconds left in the first quarter. To began the second half, Frank had eight straight points.
Frank said she was helping her teammates until she found her shot.
"Even when I was missing the shots, I still my confidence in waiver. I mean, putting in the work, so you just trust what you do," Frank said. "I take open shots, trying to do whatever I could to help us get there."
For the back and forth game, Frank had 19 in the second half alone, but the game winner by Jackson closed the game for the Vols with 1.1 seconds to go, putting the Vols on top.
Pingeton says the team is focused one thing: making the tournament.
"Some opportunities and nobody that we can meet somebody that can't beat us," Pingeton said. "And so we've got to maintain our focus and, and the only way to get to the other side is keep fighting through it."
The Tigers look to snap their four game losing streak in Athens against Georgia Thursday at 6 p.m.