Despite a milestone win over No. 1 overall seed South Carolina, the University of Missouri Women's Basketball team was not selected for the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers finish the regular season 18-12, after a first round overtime loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament 61-52. The team had a losing record in the SEC, winning only 7 conference games.
Missouri struggled late in the season, losing six of the last eight games. Five of those losses came by double digits.
On December 30, the Tigers earned a critical win over South Carolina, winning 70-69 in overtime. That game saw Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank score 21 points each.
In last week's tournament loss to Arkansas, Missouri gave up 13 points in overtime. The game also saw the Tigers rack up 21 fouls.
The Tigers automatically qualified for the WNIT, as the highest-finishing SEC team not selected by the NCAA. The bracket has not yet been announced, but first round games will be played March 16-18.