JEFFERSON CITY - Hannah Linthacum finished her senior season with Jefferson City High School with a state quarterfinal loss to West Plains, but the standout player has a lot to look forward to.
The Class 5 Co-Player of the Year is committed to play basketball at MU, something she's wanted to do since she was a little girl.
"It has always been my dream to go there," Linthacum said. "I just was glad I got the opportunity to go there and follow my dream to go there."
The community and atmosphere of the women's basketball team and the crowd at Mizzou Arena were two major draws to the program for Linthacum. The closeness of the team stood out to her when she was choosing where to play.
Her bond with some members of the roster goes way beyond that of teammates. Linthacum will be joining her older sisters, Micah and Sarah, as part of head coach Robin Pingeton's squad next season.
"I know it's going to be crazy and like unreal," Linthacum said. "I'm interested to see how we'll get along."
It was never a guarantee that the three sisters would play together at Mizzou Arena. Oldest sister Micah Linthacum was a freshman at the university when Hannah was starting her freshman year at Jefferson City. It was possible that she would be done with her collegiate career by the time Hannah Linthacum started hers.
However, Micah Linthacum redshirted her freshman year and gained an extra year of eligibility from the COVID year. This gives the oldest and youngest Linthacum sisters their first chance to play on the same court.
"It'll be lots of new memories we'll make just being closer at the college level," Micah Linthacum said.
Middle sister Sarah Linthacum looked at her options beyond Missouri when she was in the recruiting process. The decision was not as obvious for her as it was her younger sister.
"Her love for Mizzou honestly kind of rubbed off on me," Sarah Linthacum said. "She's always just been such a Tiger at heart. Her passion has kind of inspired me."
Sarah and Hannah Linthacum are no strangers to playing on the same team. The two were Jays together for two seasons before Sarah graduated and joined the Tigers.
"It was like my favorite thing ever," Hannah Linthacum said. "We've always just been best friends, and then being able to play on the court and show how close we are and how well we play together was really nice."
The sisters said they developed a good on-court connection during their time at Jefferson City and are excited to see how that translates to college ball.
"She's a very passionate player, so she just brings a lot of energy to the court," Sarah Linthacum said. "She pours into everyone around her."
Hannah Linthacum is looking to bring that spirit and her connection with her sisters to Mizzou Arena next season. She hopes having her older sisters by her side along the way will help make the transition to the program she's always dreamed of feel even more like coming home.