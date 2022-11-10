COLUMBIA- The Missouri women's basketball team beat the Bradley Braves in their home opener Thursday night 83-38. It was a great all around game from the Tigers as they forced over 20 turnovers and were stifling on defense.
The student section was there in full force, something Coach Robin Pingeton was very appreciative of.
"You know, we've been really blessed over the years with an incredible fan base, but was definitely elevated with our students section showing up tonight," Pingeton said.
The Tigers offense looked good as well, shooting over 50% from the field and over 40% form 3-point range. The Tigers also had three scorers put up double digit points in Lauren Hansen, Jayla Kelly and Ashton Judd.
Hansen had a team high 17 points, nine of which came from three-point land. Sara-Rose Smith led the team with eight rebounds and Mama Dembele led the Tigers in assists with six dishes including a gorgeous no look feed.
Coach Pingeton said the ball movement was something that was important to the teams success.
"Several possession I feel like we transferred the advantage, we maybe gave up a good shot for a great shot and that really becomes contagious I think for the players you know," she said. "You see it happen one or two times and then you trust that the ball is gonna come back to ya.”
The Tigers came out on fire out of halftime and pulled away from the Braves on a 22-0 run in the 3rd quarter. They would go on to win the quarter 29-11.
Missouri would keep their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter and come out with their second win of the season.
Pingeton was pleased with the focus that the team kept through all four quarters.
"I did feel like we maintained our focus, regardless of the scoreboard for 40 minutes," she said. "And I think that's a really challenging thing to do at times."
The women's team will take on Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at 1 p.m. followed by the men's game Sunday at 5 p.m.