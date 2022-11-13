Missouri welcomed Southeast Missouri State to Mizzou Arena, remaining undefeated after capturing a 62-50 win.
The first half went well for the Tigers as Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank each posted six points.
However, the team struggled to maintain possession throughout the first half, posting ten turnovers. SEMO only capitalized with six points off the turnovers.
Missouri scored 20 points in the paint tonight.
Overall, SEMO shot 36% and Missouri shot 46% as the first half finished with a score of 29-25.
Starting guard Mama Dembele was carried off the court after a hard collision at the beginning of the second half. It is unclear what her current status is.
Both teams battled closely in the third quarter. Missouri faced shooting struggles going 4/15 from the field in the quarter, but a 7/9 performance from the free throw line kept their advantage at four.
The Tigers started to pull away in the fourth after holding SEMO to 0/7 shooting through the first five minutes of play. The Tigers capitalized on the misses by shooting 6/10 in the quarter. That would be enough to extend their advantage to twelve, winning 62-50.
Hayley Frank led the Tigers scoring 13 on 6/14 shooting, while Lauren Hansen followed with 12 of her own. Haley Troup led the Tigers on the glass bringing in 9 rebounds. As a team, Missouri posted 10 assists. Overall, SEMO shot 35.8% from the field and 2/13 from three-point range. On the other hand, Missouri shot 43.1% from the field and 2/10 from three in the win.
Robin Pingeton said this about the performance, "It wasn't pretty, things weren't really going our way on either end, and found a way to just maintain our poise and finish it the way we needed to... Sometimes you just gotta find a way to win ugly."