BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference named Missouri Women's Tracy Ellis-Ward to its 2023 Class of Legends on Wednesday.
Ellis-Ward will join former student-athletes and coaches from 14 SEC member institutions as part of the 2023 class. She will attend the 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in March in Greenville, South Carolina, to accept the honor. The program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year, but 2021 and 2022.
Ellis-Ward earned her bachelor's degree in art from MU. While at the university, she became an All-American and team captain in women's basketball. She led her team two consecutive conference titles, averaging 18.5 points per season and .557 field goal percentage.
Following her playing career at MU from 1984 to 1988, Ellis-Ward worked in jobs like an assistant athletic director at Michigan State University, senior director for the National Basketball Association, senior associate commissioner and chief DEI officer for the Big East Conference, and currently, the senior vice president for the Pacers Sports & Entertainment.
