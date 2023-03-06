COLUMBIA − Missouri's wrestling team won its 12th-consecutive conference championship over the weekend during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Tigers racked up 148 points at the meet. All 10 wrestlers finished on the podium and will continue their seasons at the NCAA championships based on their placement over the weekend. MU's program is one of the three in the country to have its entire team automatically qualify.
The Missouri Tigers are your 2023 @Big12Conference wrestling champions!#NCAAWrestling x 📸 @MizzouWrestling pic.twitter.com/yUnd7W2uD9— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 6, 2023
Head coach Brian Smith has captured the most league titles in the history of Mizzou Athletics, surpassing men's basketball coach Norm Stewart. Smith also received 2023 Coach of the Year honors for the second year in a row.
Coach is going back-to-back❗️@mutigerstyle is once again your Big 12 Coach of the Year!#MIZ🐯 #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/hayCGp1bum— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 6, 2023
The team broke the record set by the 2022 Missouri team, which had 131.5 points at the Big 12 Championships last year.
Individual scores for this year's conference championship can be found here.
The Tigers now head to the championships in Tulsa from March 16-18.