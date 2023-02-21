COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball guard Ashton Judd has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Judd averaged 16.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in the Tigers' wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
#SECWBB 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐥𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐬ꜰʀᴇꜱʜᴍᴀɴ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋAshton Judd • @MizzouWBB 🔗 https://t.co/qg5klKRRTv pic.twitter.com/GjMXzUeQgd— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 21, 2023
In Thursday's game against the Bulldogs, Judd scored a career-high 17 points to lead Missouri to a 75-52 victory. Then in Sunday's game against the Aggies, she followed up with 16 points and seven rebounds, helping the Tigers win 61-35.
During the two games, Judd shot 70%. She currently ranks second in the league in three-point percentages, at 45.5%.
Missouri will close out the season's road contests with a visit to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Thursday.