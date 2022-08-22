COLUMBIA - Missouri football's Harrison Mevis was selected to the 2022 preseason Associated Press All-American 2nd team, announced Monday morning.
Mevis is coming off of a season in which he finished 23-25 on field goal attempts, a perfect 41-41 on PATs, and completed a personal best 56-yard field goal against Boston College.
Mevis was named to the 2021 All-SEC first team and was the first team All-American kicker for The Athletic, Sporting News, PFF and Action Network All-America outlets.
For the 2022 AP preseason All-American teams, the "thiccer kicker" was placed only behind Jake Moody from Michigan who made the first team.
Mevis was also named to the 2022 Lou Groza Award watchlist. The Lou Groza Award is the award for the nation's best collegiate kicker. The watchlist includes the top-30 kickers heading into the college football season.
During fall camp Mevis responded to how he treats receiving the recognition and being an All-American.
"I try not to really think about it... it's nice to be recognized obviously. But, if I am going to be recognized I want to be an All-American but I want to be an All-American for this team," Mevis said.
Another nod for the #ThiccerKicker Harrison Mevis (@kickerhmevis6).#MIZ 🐯🏈 https://t.co/pcjzXwaFoX pic.twitter.com/cr1hHPSP9s— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 22, 2022
He continued his emphasis on his performance being for the benefit of the program.
"I'm not doing it for me. I am trying to help my team win on Saturday's and that's really where my mind's at," Mevis said.
Mevis is the only Missouri Tiger on the preseason AP All-American team. Alabama had the most players picked with six and Ohio State followed close behind with five.