COLUMBIA − D'Moi Hodge has been selected to represent Missouri men's basketball at the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships next week.
Hodge is one of eight student-athletes selected for the TaxAct Men's 3-Point Championship at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Bayou Music Center in downtown Houston.
Ranked No. 32 in the country with 2.86 triples per game, Hodge became the fifth player in school history with 100 made three-pointers in a season.
This year, Hodge finished second on the team with 14.7 points per game and set a program record with 91 steals.
A complete roster of this year's participants in the championships will be released in coming days. Tickets for the event are available now.