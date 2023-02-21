COLUMBIA - Following a major defeat against Auburn Sunday, Missouri gymnastics' Jocelyn Moore has been named the SEC's specialist of the week. 

Moore recorded her first collegiate 10.0 on vault in the win over No. 5 Auburn. 

It counted as the third perfect score in program history and the first one on vault.

Moore's performance helped the Tigers to a team score of 49.450 on vault, tying the program record. She also scored a 9.925 on floor to finish third and a 9.80 on bars to tie for eighth place.

Jocelyn Moore hugs a teammate after her turn on vault Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Moore earned a perfect 10 for that vault pass.

Kentucky's Adrianna Patterson was also named a co-specialist of the week. She helped the Wildcats earn a program-best team score of 197.875 in the win over No. 14 Arkansas.

