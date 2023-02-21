COLUMBIA - Following a major defeat against Auburn Sunday, Missouri gymnastics' Jocelyn Moore has been named the SEC's specialist of the week.
Moore recorded her first collegiate 10.0 on vault in the win over No. 5 Auburn.
Welcome to the Perfect 🔟 club Jocelyn Moore‼️#ThatsaW I @MizzouGym pic.twitter.com/I75sKs0N2C— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2023
It counted as the third perfect score in program history and the first one on vault.
Moore's performance helped the Tigers to a team score of 49.450 on vault, tying the program record. She also scored a 9.925 on floor to finish third and a 9.80 on bars to tie for eighth place.
Kentucky's Adrianna Patterson was also named a co-specialist of the week. She helped the Wildcats earn a program-best team score of 197.875 in the win over No. 14 Arkansas.