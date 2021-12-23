Michael Maietti, left, celebrates after Daniel Parker Jr. scores the two-point conversion

Michael Maietti, left, celebrates after Daniel Parker Jr. scores the game-winning 2-point conversion in a 24-23 overtime victory over Florida on Nov. 20 at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Armed Forces Bowl will be the first bowl game for Maietti, who’s played six years of college football between Rutgers and MU.

COLUMBIA − Missouri graduate center Michael Maietti has declared for the 2022 NFL draft, according to a tweet Thursday.

The announcement comes just a day after Maietti's first ever bowl game. 

The 6'1 center transferred to Missouri after the 2019 season at Rutgers. 

Maietti was selected to the Associated Press' third team All-American and the second team All-SEC this season.

Maietti just graduated with his master's in athletic administration and positive coaching. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you