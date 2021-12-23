COLUMBIA − Missouri graduate center Michael Maietti has declared for the 2022 NFL draft, according to a tweet Thursday.
Thank you Missouri !! pic.twitter.com/PFfeCqMlr8— Michael Maietti (@MikeMaietti78) December 23, 2021
The announcement comes just a day after Maietti's first ever bowl game.
The 6'1 center transferred to Missouri after the 2019 season at Rutgers.
Maietti was selected to the Associated Press' third team All-American and the second team All-SEC this season.
Maietti just graduated with his master's in athletic administration and positive coaching.