COLUMBIA — Missouri graduate center Michael Maietti has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation’s top college football center.
Maietti is in his second season at Missouri and is planning to finish his master's in positive coaching in December. He was on the watch list in 2019 at Rutgers and last year for Missouri.
In 2020, Pro Football Focus graded him at 75.0, which ranked as the SEC's fourth-best center and the 14th-best grade nationally. In his first season with the Tigers, Maietti started every game and played every snap.
Also this week, defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, quarterback Connor Bazelak was named to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List and running back Tyler Badie was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List.