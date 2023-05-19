COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced a new hire on Friday who will help with running the Tiger football program. Marcy Girton joins the department as senior associate AD for football administration and special projects.
Per a press release, Girton will oversee the Mizzou football program and special projects within the department. A veteran of the college sports industry, Girton most recently worked for College Sports Associates, a college athletics consulting firm based in North Carolina.
Prior to working in the consulting business, Girton spent more than 30 years working in the college athletics industry. She held several jobs in the Southeastern Conference, working for Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M. She held the chief operating officer title at Auburn and South Carolina and oversaw the football programs at Auburn and A&M.
“Her previous experience in the SEC, working with coaches, familiarity with NIL and work at all levels of college athletics, along with her unique perspective of being a former student-athlete and coach, makes her the ideal person to provide a high level of support for our football program and Department as a whole," Missouri Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a press release.
Girton also had stints at the Division 1 level at TCU and Western Carolina. She was Deputy Athletics Director at Texas A&M during part of her time in College Station and served as Auburn's acting athletic director following the departure of the Tigers' AD.