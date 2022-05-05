Mizzou football added another new face for the 2022 season when DJ Coleman from FCS program Jacksonville State committed on Thursday.
Hello SEC‼️ @coach_peoples pic.twitter.com/80kDyafKAm— _Coleman2_ (@DjColeman240) May 5, 2022
A 6'6", 245 pound edge rusher from Atlanta, Coleman had 55 tackles in 2021. He had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. Coleman was a three-time all-conference selection at Jacksonville State, twice in the Ohio Valley and once last year in the ASUN Conference.
Coleman was also a two-time FCS All-American. He will be eligible immediately for the 2022 season at Missouri.