COLUMBIA - During homecoming weekend the Missouri Football team had 2023 three-star defensive end prospect Serigne Tounkara on an official visit to Mizzou.
On Wednesday the Clear Springs, Texas native committed to Drinkwitz and the Tigers.
#ZOU23 🔥🐯🔥 pic.twitter.com/utOlV3XNwZ— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) October 27, 2022
Tounkara is a 6'3, 240 lb strong side defensive end. Various recruiting websites have him between the 60-65 rank for defensive ends in the class.
It's Drinkwitz and the Tigers' 13th commitment of the 2023 class. Tounkara will join the likes of Jahkai Long, Shamar McNeil and Brayshawn Littlejohn on the defensive side of the ball in the '23 class.
Tounkara picked Mizzou over the likes of Ole Miss, SMU, Houston, Louisiana and Louisiana Tech.
109% COMMITTED 🐯🐯@MizzouFootball @CoachDrinkwitz @RivalsNick @Perroni247 #MIZ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/7XnKA1LVYe— Serigne Tounkara☪️ (@SerigneT97) October 27, 2022