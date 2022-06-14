College football's never-ending offseason continued on Tuesday night as Mizzou added yet another new player through the transfer portal. Former Oregon defensive lineman Kristian Williams committed to Missouri, making his announcement via Twitter.
Show me, don’t tell me. #Committed #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/0XdyhqIuO8— Kristian Williams (@lKristian__) June 15, 2022
Williams entered the portal in May after three seasons with Oregon. In three years with the Ducks Williams had 25 tackles in 24 games. He had 5 solo tackles and 1 tackle for loss. 16 of his 25 career tackles came last season.
Originally a Minnesota commit, Williams flipped to Oregon in 2019 following a coaching change by the Gophers. He was a 3-star recruit out of Southwind High School in Memphis, TN.