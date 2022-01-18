COLUMBIA- Mizzou Football officially announced the hiring of assistant coach Jacob Peeler on Monday. Peeler will coach the Tiger wide receivers. Bush Hamden, who has been on staff since head coach Eliah Drinkwitz took over the program, will move from wide receivers to quarterbacks.
“Coach Peeler has a proven ability to recruit and develop student-athletes,” Drinkwitz said in a news release. “Adding Jacob and his coaching experience is an opportunity to strengthen our staff, and utilize our coaching staff better moving forward.”
Peeler joins Mizzou from Texas State where he was the Offensive Coordinator for two years. Peeler also has SEC experience, coaching wide receivers all three seasons he spent at Ole Miss from 2017 to 2019 and adding co-offensive coordinator duties during his final season in Oxford.
“It’s an exciting time for the program," Peeler said in a news release. I look forward to working with the staff and student-athletes as we strive for success, on and off the field.”
Peeler has been in coaching since 2008 when he started at Itawamba C.C. in Mississippi before moving on his alma mater, Louisiana Tech, from 2009 to 2012. Peeler played offensive line at La Tech after a two year stint at Holmes C.C.
He got his first Power 5 coaching experience at Cal from 2013 to 2016 where he started as a graduate assistant and worked his way up to coaching inside receivers.