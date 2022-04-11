New Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates added a familiar face as the fourth player he's brought to Columbia this offseason. Former Cleveland State guard Tre Gomillion committed to Missouri on Monday.
I used to couldn’t see this far, crazy how them tables turned… M-I-Z !! 🐯 pic.twitter.com/WFswQayRc3— Tre Gomillion (@Tre_Gomillion) April 11, 2022
Gomillion is a senior who began his career at the junior college level at Gordon State College in Georgia. The Augusta, GA native transferred to Cleveland State for his sophomore year and quickly worked his way into the lineup, starting all 90 games he played at Cleveland State from 2019 to 2022.
He averaged 10 points per game back to back years as a Junior and Senior but also proved his defensive worth. Gomillion's 94 steals in 90 games at Cleveland State helped him win the Horizon League's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award when he was also a member of the conference's All-Defensive Team.
Gomillion shot 52% from the floor and 40% from three point during his senior season at Cleveland State. He scored in double-figures 15 time last year. Gomillion's commitment leaves Missouri with 2 remaining open scholarship sports for the 2022-23 season.