COLUMBIA - Confirming reporting from KOMU 8 sources last week, Mizzou announced on Thursday morning that the 2023 Missouri football season opener will move. Previously scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, the game will now be played on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Tigers will face the South Dakota Coyotes in a contest that will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and be televised by the SEC Network.
“A primetime game under the lights of Faurot Field is an awesome way to open the season,” Football Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a news release. “We appreciate our administration, the SEC and South Dakota for accommodating the date change."
Mizzou kicked off the 2022 season in similar fashion, on a Thursday night against Louisiana Tech. The game drew a crowd of 47,653 fans, well below capacity, but was well-attended by Mizzou students. Sources told KOMU 8 Sports that the Athletics administration was impressed by the student turnout and wanted to try the Thursday opener concept again.
“We listened to our fans after last year’s season opener and wanted to create another memorable experience to open the 2023 season," Mizzou Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said. "Our student section and the crowd set the tone that night and built a season-long, home-field advantage. We look forward to welcoming everyone home to Columbia on August 31 inside Memorial Stadium.”
Mizzou also announced that the regular season finale against Arkansas will move to the Friday after Thanksgiving. That game on "Black Friday" will kick off at 3 p.m. CT in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and be televised by CBS. The game has been played on a Friday every season since 2014 with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mizzou has won seven of the nine games in the series since the two became conference foes and the annual game was dubbed "The Battle Line Rivalry." Missouri leads the all-time series between the two 10-4.