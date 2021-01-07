COLUMBIA- Turning their attention away from Tuesday's disappointing second half collapse in Starkville, Mizzou hosts LSU on Saturday night at Mizzou Arena. Missouri was left looking for answers after a 14 point lead early in the second half on Tuesday against Mississippi State turned into a 15 point loss. Head Coach Cuonzo Martin said repeatedly after the game that he would need to analyze game tape to specifically address what happened in the second half to lead to the loss.
"I thought we had one of our better halves, all season, in the first half," said head coach Cuonzo Martin. "And in the second half I couldn't tell ya. I need to watch film to see exactly what happened. Just wasn't the same team, especially when we were up 14 with, I don't know, at the17 minute mark and the game kind of changed from there."
Missouri played arguably its most complete game of the season last Saturday in Fayetteville against Arkansas just days after an embarrassing home loss to Tennessee to begin conference play. They will hope for similar results Saturday against LSU.
"I'm confident we'll get it corrected," said Martin.
"Winning and losing is a very line line. The last thing you want to do is break spirits," continued Martin.
"When you're a competitive basketball player and you love this and it pains you to lose you already feel certain things anyway. And you address things as a team."
One thing his team certainly needs to adjust to is their new role as one of the SEC's top teams. For years the Tigers have worked to build the team back into a Top 25 program. Ranked for the second straight week, currently 13th in the country in both polls, the Tigers are now the ones that other teams look to knock off.
"When you're one of the top teams in the country and you have a number in front of you, teams approach you differently," said Martin after the Mississippi State game. "There's a level of respect and you have maintain it with your work on the floor."
"You're gonna get those teams' best shots and like I told those guys, when we were a team that was searching, trying to be ranked and all those things we put everything in our power to try and win that game."
LSU brings a (7-2) record into Saturday's game including a pair of conference wins over Texas A&M and Georgia. The game tips off at 7:30 pm.