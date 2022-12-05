COLUMBIA - Missouri football will play in the Gasparilla Bowl against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 23, in Tampa, Florida.
This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium, which is home to former Missouri star quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
To assist fans who are looking forward to attending the game, the Mizzou Alumni Association (MAA) has teamed up with a tour team to put together a two-day travel package.
The package is called the "two night land-only package," which starts at $1,109 each for a two-person room.
This package includes two nights at the Hyatt Tampa downtown location, an invitation to the Gasparilla Bowl welcome event, access to the Tiger Tailgate pregame event, and a couple of Gasparilla Bowl souvenirs.
The travel plan does not include tickets to the game or airline tickets for the flight(s) to Tampa and back.
This is the only ticket plan in place at this moment. However the director of travel for the MAA, Scott Dahl, said the package could be subject to change.
"We put this together right when the bowl game got announced to give fans a quick way to get involved with all of the activities we will have planned," Dahl said. "But some of those activities are still in the works, so there may be more stuff to come out. With the bowl game being so close to Christmas, it can be hard to plan in advance for some of these things."
Dahl also said Missouri has a pretty big group of alumni down in Florida, and many of them are excited to attend the game.
"We have about 8,800 alumni in Florida, and out of that group, 1,800 are residents in the Tampa area," Dahl said. "I know that a large chunk of that group is excited about the location of the game and cannot wait to attend."
Dahl recommends to check the MAA website regarding updates and changes that could be in store for the package. Dahl believes the package will remain a "ground-only" event package, however that could change.
This bowl game represents a couple of "firsts" as this is the first Gasparilla Bowl that involves an ACC team playing against an SEC team. This also marks the first time these two teams have ever met on the gridiron.
Missouri is 15-19 in bowl games overall, while Wake Forest comes in with a 10-6 bowl record historically.
Kickoff is scheduled on Dec. 23 for 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. Tickets to the game can be requested here.