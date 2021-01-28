COLUMBIA- Mizzou Athletics announced a $10 million gift on Thursday that will go towards funding for a new indoor practice facility for the Tiger football program. It is the second $10 million gift the department has received for the facility. Like the first gift this donation was also anonymous.
In a news release Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said the donation, "demonstrates a commitment to excellence for Mizzou Athletics and our football program". This is the fourth time that Mizzou Athletics has received an eight figure donation in the last five years.
Mizzou is fund-raising to build a new indoor practice facility for use by the football team to not only catch up with competing programs in the SEC but also free up practice space for other teams at the Devine Pavilion. Built in 1998, Devine is currently the only indoor practice space for Mizzou athletic teams like football, baseball, softball and soccer. Other programs on campus frequently use the facility for conditioning drills as well.
The Devine Pavilion also features a 70 yard football field compared to the majority of SEC programs which have full-length fields in their facilities. On Wednesday it was revealed that Auburn's planned football facility will cost $92 million and feature a 95,000 square foot practice facility. Kansas City-based HOK-Sport is working both Auburn and Mizzou on designs for their new facilities.