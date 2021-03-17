Mizzou Athletics announced in a social media post that Faurot Field will host capacity crowds for Tiger football games this Fall. Faurot Field had operated at around 20% capacity during the 2020 season
According to Wednesday's statement from Mizzou Athletics, the department plans to have "continued dialogue with the University's medical experts and public health officials" as they plan to host full crowds. Faurot Field can hold a maximum of 62,621 fans following the South End Zone construction that was complete for the 2019 season.
A reduced capacity will still be in place on Saturday when the Tigers play the 2021 Black & Gold Spring Game. Only about six thousand fans will be allowed into the stadium for Saturday's scrimmage with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz saying earlier this week that about three thousand tickets have already been claimed online. The Mizzou Athletic Department is encouraging fans to obtain a digital ticket ahead of Saturday's event to make sure they can gain access to the stadium. The Black & Gold Game kicks off at 1 pm this Saturday.