Mizzou announced the signing of transfer guard DaJuan Gordon on Thursday morning. Gordon committed to Missouri late last week but Thursday's signing makes his transfer from Kansas State official. Gordon comes to Mizzou after playing two seasons at K-State where he averaged 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Signed 🖊 📝 ✔️Welcome @Thatboyquaye to the #Mizzou Hoops Family!#ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/bStkTMmL3I— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) April 8, 2021
“DaJuan is a really athletic, gifted guard who brings a high level of passion and intensity to the court every single day,” said head coach Cuonzo Martin in a press release. "“He plays physical, tough basketball on both ends."
Gordon was a consensus top-75 player coming out of Chicago's Curie High School three years ago. He was the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year as a senior in 2018-19 when he averaged 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
At K-State Gordon followed up a solid freshman season by averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last year as a sophomore. He played in all 32 games last season, starting 11 of them, and grew into one of the Wildcats' top rebounders.
“I wanted to come to Mizzou because I want to play for Coach Martin,” Gordon said in a Mizzou press release. “He’s a tough coach, and he’s all about winning.”
Gordon will have three years of eligibility upon his arrival at Missouri.