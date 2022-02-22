COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Department of Athletics announced plans for a caravan this spring, called the 2022 Come HOME Tour.
Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois says the department is looking forward to engaging with fans.
"Our passionate fans are the critical key to creating those remember-when gameday moments which impact our student-athletes and all of us. We want to get to know Tigers fans, learn their stories and invite them back to Columbia," she said.
We're bringing Mizzou to you! Six dates are currently open for registration, with plenty more to come. #MIZ 🐯🔗 https://t.co/2Sjy7Oyj4d pic.twitter.com/3QdlYQubEn— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 22, 2022
Tour stops will feature Mizzou head coaches, staff, student-athletes, spirit squads and Truman the Tiger. They will interact with fans, sign autographs and hand out Tigers gear.
All events are free and open to the public. Fans are asked to register online before attending.
The first six events are already scheduled:
- St. Louis – April 19, 6-8 p.m. at the STL Music Park (750 Casino Center Dr. Maryland Heights, MO 63043)
- Kansas City – April 20, 6-8 p.m. at the Chicken N Pickle, Overland Park (5901 W 135th St. Overland Park, KS 66223)
- Columbia – May 1, Mizzou Athletics Sports Park (One Champions Drive Columbia, MO 65211-3110)
- Dallas, Texas – May 4, 6-8 p.m. at the Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie (2965 S. Hwy 161 Grand Prairie, Texas 75052)
- Chicago, Illinois – May 5, 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson Tap & Grille (325 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60661)
- Springfield, Mo. – May 19, 6-8 p.m. at the White River Conference Center (600 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807)
Other stops will be added around the state. Those dates and times haven't been finalized.