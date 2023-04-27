COLUMBIA − For the first time since 2019, Mizzou Athletics invited nearly 40 local and national businesses to Mizzou Arena earlier this month to network and recruit student-athletes.
This year, Mizzou Athletics partnered with Athlete Network to host the career fair on April 4 to ensure its athletes are ready for the next stage in life after sports.
The three-hour network night started with first- and second-year students meeting with recruits and a short panel discussion from upperclassmen. Darius Robinson, Atina Kamasi, Caroline Lyman, and Marc Poland Jr. shared details of their college journeys.
The final two hours were catered to junior and senior student-athletes, while upperclassmen had 15-minute speed rounds with recruits and a panel discussion from alum and former college athletes, who shared their stories of life after college.
Although some athletes like Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw and Nick Honor foresee themselves continuing to the next level in the NFL and NBA, others appreciate their college opportunity and are ready for the next chapter.
"My dream was to be a professional tennis player. But now, since I'm doing it day in and day out and seeing the toll it has on my body, I know I can only do it for so long," Missouri tennis player Mae Canete said.
Out of the 94 seniors who graduated in 2022, 38% pursued a career, 60% continued their education, and 16% declared to play their sport professionally. Katy Martinez, assistant director of athletics and student development, said the program wants the athletes to succeed regardless of what path they choose.
"It's very, very important that our student-athletes are always continuing thinking about what's next after sports, life after sports," Martinez said. "Rather than starting those conversations their senior year, even their junior year, they should start thinking about it when they are freshmen and making those connections."
Some recruiters say athletes often have a higher level of professionalism compared to others.
"Their ability to manage schedules and deadlines and to understand what is necessary for the work demands is very well cultivated from an athletic background," Andrea Steele, director of human resources for Columbia Safety and Supply, one of the recruiters at the fair, said.
Student-athletes are expected to work much longer than the average 40-hour work week in a normal profession.
"I think being a student-athlete has shaped me simply by the work ethic. As you are an athlete, you know the amount of work you put in determines your success," Honor said. "So we bring that to the work area. If you really work hard at your job and build relationships with people, good things will happen."
Mizzou Athletics staff is already planning for next year's career fair. If a business is interested in participating in the fair, contact Katy Martinez at kkmfnc@missouri.edu.