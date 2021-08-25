COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics will keep plans the same in regard to COVID-19 protocol for Mizzou Football game days, which means no restrictions to enter Memorial Stadium.
On Tuesday, SEC opponent Louisiana State University (LSU) implemented protocols that say those attending home football games will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, taken within the 72 hours prior to game arrival, before entering the stadium.
LSU says it made this decision after a major increase in COVID-19 cases.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said there are no changes expected at this time and the university is regularly reviewing the COVID situation in the community.
"I think that was a great move," Theresa Guidry, a Louisiana native and LSU fan who is traveling through Columbia, said. "In this situation with the vaccination, I think [Mizzou] really needs to consider thinking about it."
Like Guidry, many have taken into consideration that following LSU's initiative would be beneficial to everyone's safety.
"Going to an event like a football game everybody is in pretty close quarters, so I kind of understand the need for something like that," Columbia resident Ricardo Guzman said.
On the other hand, many are conflicted on whether a stadium should or shouldn't allow this requirement.
"Everyone wants run and do things differently," MU student AJ Cury said. "There is no right or wrong answer."
At the end of the day, it seems that many are looking forward to college football around the corner.
"As far as an alternative to the way it was last year, where most sporting events weren't allowed to have fans at all, I think that this is a much better alternative," Guzman said.
Faurot Field will be following the MU COVID-19 policies currently in effect, which consists of indoor masking.
If Mizzou Athletics does decide to make any changes, they will have to be implemented quickly. The Tigers will start the season at home on Sept. 4 against Central Michigan University.