COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics is offering to pay students who help sell tickets to all ticketed sporting events. Students who sell tickets will receive a 20% commission for any single-game ticket sold.
Students can fill out an online form or visit MUTigers.com/Sell4Mizzou to begin the process of joining the ticket sales team. Enrollment as a current MU student will need to be confirmed.
Students will then receive a unique link to an online platform that can be shared via social media, email or text message with prospective ticket buyers.
MU says it is the first school in the nation to provide this opportunity for its student body.
"Our students are great ambassadors for Mizzou," Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. "We look forward to piloting this entrepreneurial opportunity and extending the reach of our sales team. The energy created when our venues are packed is contagious and we are always looking for ways to help our student-athletes and provide that that great gameday experience at all of our home contests."