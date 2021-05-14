COLUMBIA- More and more Tiger fans will be able to see their team live before the end of the spring season.
Mizzou will open its venues up to 50% capacity for its remaining home games, Mizzou Athletics announced Friday.
The change will go into effect on May 18, when the Tigers' baseball team hosts Kansas at Taylor Stadium.
Mizzou Athletics had previously only allowed 20% capacity at games.
“We have worked with the University’s Incident Command team to present a plan that allows us to safely increase our capacity at baseball and hopefully, softball, for the remainder of the season,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said in a statement Friday. “Our fans have been tremendous in supporting all of our teams this year, and we are excited to get to 50 percent for the remainder of the year as we build toward a return to 100 percent capacities within all of our venues next season.”
Mizzou baseball has a three game series at home against Auburn, starting May 20, and Mizzou softball is in the running to host an NCAA Regional.