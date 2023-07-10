COLUMBIA — Mizzou Athletics is in the hunt for a new men's head golf coach after Mark Hankins' resignation from the position, according to a press release from the department.
Hankins was set to move into his role as head coach following the retirement of former head coach Mark Leroux on July 1. Hankins initially joined the Tigers as co-head coach in May 2021.
According to a University of Southern California press release, Hankins will take over as head coach of the Trojans' men's golf team.
The national search for a replacement will begin immediately, according to the release.
"We thank Coach Hankins for his service to Mizzou and wish him well in the future," Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. "We will work quickly to find a coach who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture."
Missouri men's golf earned a bid to the NCAA Championship regional round and advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals in 2022 and 2023.