HOOVER, Al. - Mizzou took an early lead but could not hold on Tuesday night as Auburn topped the Tigers 10-4 in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament.
After taking the initial lead in Hoover Missouri fell behind 3-1 before a three-run fourth inning gave the Tigers a brief lead. Mizzou capitalized on Auburn mistakes, including an error on a ground ball from Battle grad Tre Morris that allowed a run to score to make it 3-2. A bases loaded walk to former Hickman Kewpie Cam Chick tied the game. A wild pitch by Auburn's Chase Isbell gave Mizzou its last lead at 4-3.
Auburn immediately responded in the bottom of the fourth. Cole Foster delivered the big blow, hammering a three-run home run off Mizzou's Brock Lucas, which put Auburn back on top 7 to 4. Auburn tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning to secure the win.
The loss likely ends Missouri's season. Mizzou entered the SEC Tournament with a RPI ranking of 40th in the nation, which would ordinarily put the Tigers on "the bubble" for the NCAA Tournament. However, no SEC team has earned a Regional bid since 1999 without winning at least 12 conference games and Missouri went 10-20 in conference action this season. Should Tuesday's loss end up being Mizzou's final game the Tigers will finish the season with a record of 30-24.