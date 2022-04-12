COLUMBIA - Mizzou baseball routed Western Illinois Tuesday night 9-1. It's their 19th win this season and their first since being swept by number one ranked Tennessee over the weekend.
The Tigers struck out 9 in a collective pitching effort. Holden Phelps, Trae Robertson and Jacob Kush each pitched two innings with no earned runs allowed.
Back in the W column 👍#MIZ | #C2E🐯⚾ pic.twitter.com/IKEq4vIVYD— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 13, 2022
Trevor Austin led Mizzou at the plate. He went 3-3 with 3 RBIs including a 3 run homerun and a double. Nander De Sedas also contributed with 2 RBIs going 2-3 from the plate.
The Tigers will look to continue their winning ways when they host Kentucky this weekend. The first game of the series is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.