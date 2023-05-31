Missouri baseball is losing it's top hitter from the 2023 season.  Trevor Austin, who led the Tigers with a .312 batting average this season, is entering the transfer portal.  A team spokesperson confirmed the news to KOMU-8 Sports on Wednesday afternoon.

Austin, a Helias graduate, played three seasons at Missouri.  He played sparingly as a Freshman in 2021, appearing in just 21 games and batting .188.  But Austin's college career picked up in 2022, starting 40 of 42 games, hitting 6 homeruns and driving in 22 runs.  Austin took off as a junior this past season, leading the Tigers in hitting and setting career-highs with 59 hits, 8 homers and 36 RBI.  Austin was one of just four Tigers who started all 54 games in 2023.  Mizzou finished the season with a loss to Auburn in the 1st round of the SEC Tournament last week.

Austin should gain plenty of attention in the transfer portal.  He hit .290 in SEC games with 5 of his 8 homeruns coming in conference play.  

