Missouri baseball is losing it's top hitter from the 2023 season. Trevor Austin, who led the Tigers with a .312 batting average this season, is entering the transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed the news to KOMU-8 Sports on Wednesday afternoon.
Austin, a Helias graduate, played three seasons at Missouri. He played sparingly as a Freshman in 2021, appearing in just 21 games and batting .188. But Austin's college career picked up in 2022, starting 40 of 42 games, hitting 6 homeruns and driving in 22 runs. Austin took off as a junior this past season, leading the Tigers in hitting and setting career-highs with 59 hits, 8 homers and 36 RBI. Austin was one of just four Tigers who started all 54 games in 2023. Mizzou finished the season with a loss to Auburn in the 1st round of the SEC Tournament last week.
Austin should gain plenty of attention in the transfer portal. He hit .290 in SEC games with 5 of his 8 homeruns coming in conference play.