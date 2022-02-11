COLUMBIA- Mizzou Baseball starts its season next Friday, February 18 at Nicholls State.
Even though the Tigers are projected to finish last in the SEC, the mentality of the team is one of progression.
"We spent a lot of time on culture this year and talked about the lack of respect in the league and those sorts of things, and they (the team) get that part, and nobody is trying to do more than they are capable of. We have of that mentality of, "So what?" said Mizzou head coach Steve Bieser.
Tigers look to improve this year after going 8-22 in SEC play and 15-36 overall in 2020-2021.